VENICE — The Venice City Council held its first of two budget public hearings Wednesday.
As most budget hearings are, this one was basically a formality, with the hard work having been done earlier in the year.
By unanimous votes, the City Council approved both the 3.700 millage rate for Fiscal Year 2020-21 and the budget itself on first reading.
One mill equals $1 per $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. Exemptions can reduce the amount due.
The millage rate is unchanged from last year but, Finance Director Linda Senne said, city taxpayers will note that they’ll actually see a rate of 4.360 on their notice.
The difference, she explained, is that the 0.660 mill the county had been collecting to fund ambulance service will instead be paid to the city, which begins ambulance service Oct. 1.
And even though the millage rate remains unchanged, people could see a higher tax bill if the value of their property or the tax levied by another agency went up.
Council members spent praised staff for the budget.
Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom said that during his business career he had put together budgets during recessions but “nothing like this.”
Council Member Rich Cautero lauded the flexibility staff built into the document.
“If there was ever a year in which a flexible budget was required, 2021 is it,” he said.
The second and final budget hearing is at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 22, the afternoon of the next regular Council meeting.
