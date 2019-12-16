Mimi is looking for a new home for the holidays.
She was pretty much on her own before being brought to Suncoast to find a new home. She is a little shy when first meeting new people, but warms up quickly. She is petite and easy to care for.
Mimi wants a home where she will never again be left outside.
Visit Mimi at the Humane Society shelter. Adoption is serious but the process is easy at the Humane Society.
The goal is to have every animal adopted into a responsible home. Animals are only placed with caring people who are concerned with that animal;s' well-being.
Adoption hours are: Tuesday – Friday 11 a.m.– 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Adoptions cannot be processed the last 30 minutes of the day in order to feed and care for all the animal at the shelter.
The shelter is closed on Sunday and Monday.
There are several Satellite Adoption Centers as well. Currently, some adoptable cats are available at Pet Supermarket in Venice, Englewood and North Port and Petco in Port Charlotte and Venice.
Adopters must meet these guidelines:
18 years of age
Valid ID with name and current address; and
Landlord and/or parental verification.
For additional information, call 941-474-7884.
