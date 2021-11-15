ENGLEWOOD — For years, Farlow’s on the Water has drawn people who love the seafood entrees and appetizers on its menu.
Now, its owners are taking steps to attract fish visitors as well.
In about three months, Farlow’s diners should see more fish cruising up to the restaurant’s dock on Ainger Creek.
The fish will head straight to the four mini-reefs that were installed under the dock Monday through the Rotary Club of Englewood.
The mini-reefs will eventually clean 30,000 gallons of water a day, produce food for medium and large fish and snook and tarpon, and even dolphins and sawfish.
As the mini-reefs were thrown over the dock, Keith Farlow, the restaurant’s owner, leaned over and took photos of the contraptions bordering the mangroves he saved years ago when he opened.
“We can fit lots more — let’s load this dock up with the reefs,” Farlow said while pledging $1,000 to Traci Hamill, Rotary Club of Englewood president, for several more mini-reefs.
Hamill said the donation helps the Rotary’s goal of installing 1,000 mini-reefs in waterways all over the area. The Englewood, Venice Suncoast and Venice-Nokomis Rotary clubs partnered David Wolff, of the nonprofit Ocean Habitats, for the reefs and installation.
Mini-reefs offer a mangrove-like nursery habitat in dockside settings. More 150 different filter feeders like sea squirts, barnacles and oysters grow on the mini-reefs.
The Rotary hopes marinas and homeowners who live on the water will buy two mini-reefs to help clean the water and add to Englewood’s ecosystem.
“Think of the mini-reefs as a four-story condo for fish, shrimp and stone crabs,” Hamill said.
Rotary received a $10,000 grant and matched it with $10,000 to buy the mini-reefs.
Rotary is offering a buy-one, get-one-50%-off program through December. One mini-reef is $300. Rotary will donate $150 of its grant money toward the purchase of a second reef, making it $450 to the home or business owner.
“They spend their days eating the green plankton out of the water,” Wolff said, adding that a fully developed mini-reef can clean all the plankton out of 30,000 gallons of seawater a day and attracts bigger fish and mammals.
Wolff has installed thousands of reefs since the 1990s that have filtered 63.5 billion gallons of water.
To purchase a mini-reef, call Pat Bieneman at 941-258-4527.
