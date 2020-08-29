VENICE — Three months further into the city’s Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget — and the pandemic that upended the state’s economy — revenue is pretty much on target and expenses are down, Finance Director Linda Senne said Tuesday.
Giving her quarterly update to the City Council, Senne said even with some adjustments related to COVID-19, she projects the ending fund balance for the fiscal year to increase by about $340,000, to about $12.6 million.
Of that amount, $8.4 million is held as reserves to cover three months of operating expenses; $100,000 goes to a beach maintenance fund; and $2 million is the city’s natural disaster fund, begun after Hurricane Irma in 2017.
That leaves an “excess” reserve of about $2 million, she said.
With only three months left in the fiscal year, the numbers are unlikely to change much.
The city has collected 100% of the year’s property tax revenue and other significant taxes and fees — franchise fees and the communications and utilities services taxes — are the 75% mark or higher.
Intergovernmental revenue — the city’s share of funds collected by other agencies — is only at about 70% but not a concern, Senne said.
Expenditures are at 70% of budget, with some expenses up and some down due to the pandemic, she said.
Additional expenses have been offset by leaving some staff vacancies open, she said.
The city isn’t under a hiring freeze, but department heads need to make a case for hiring to City Manager Ed Lavallee and Human Resources Alan Bullock.
Via an amendment, the Council approved a new Public Works position in the 2021-22 budget later in the meeting but it will be kept open until Public Works Director James Clinch Jr. asks that it be filled.
An open position in Public Works was reclassified, saving nearly half the estimated cost of the new one, if it’s filled.
The budget amendment also included a downward revenue adjustment of about $350,000 in state funds due to COVID-19.
“The ‘watch-outs’ due to the economic downturn are the consumer-related revenues,” Council Member Rich Cautero said.{span class=”print_trim”}
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• heard first reading of an ordinance creating a special magistrate position to hear appeals of “point in time” civil citations, such as violations of the city’s new mask ordinance or parking limits.
• heard first reading of an ordinance annexing the properties at 2501 and 2601 Curry Lane.
• approved a collective bargaining agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police Sergeants and Lieutenants Lodge. The two-year agreement includes a 3.5% raise each year.
• appointed Samantha Gentrup to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and Carol Orenstein to the Historic Preservation Board.
