VENICE - A Nokomis resident who pleaded guilty in 2018 of larceny against a Venice church is back in Sarasota County Jail after allegedly breaking the Eighth Commandment, again.
David K. Wagner, 68, of the 300 block of DeSoto Street, was working as a financial secretary for Venice Presbyterian Church in 2017 when he attempted to cash a check from the church for $30,000.
A bank employee became suspicious, contacted other church officials, and it was determined Wagner had cashed six unauthorized checks.
"The six checks were hand written, when all other checks that come from the account are electronic checks," the original probable cause affidavit stated.
Initially, he pleaded not guilty to the crimes in 2017, but would later plead guilty to two third degree felonies: Larceny/theft of $300 or more but less than $5,000 and uttering forged bills/checks/drafts or notes.
He was placed on probation for five years in January 2018.
In his latest arrest, he describes his occupation as "minister."
According to a probation violation report, Wagner allegedly stole from another victim starting in March 2019, ultimately being charged with theft in southwest Illinois, near St. Louis.
"On or about the months of March 2019 throughout November of 2019 in Jersey County, IL, David K. Wagner committed the offense of theft," his probation officer stated in a report. "(Wagner) committed the offense of theft, in that (Wagner) knowingly exerted unauthorized control over the property of (victim), being approximately $14,600."
The victim was an 89-year-old woman. It is unclear what the relationship was between the victim and Wagner.
The victim in that case, who had been a widow since 1990, died in March.
Wagner was found guilty in January 2020 and given three years of prison in Illinois but released Tuesday.
That guilty conviction put him into probation violation by committing a theft of over $500.
During his Illinois incarceration, he had stopped paying restitution for his Sarasota County crimes, another technical probation violation.
He was immediately taken into custody by Sarasota County for probation violation.
His arraignment for his probation violation is Dec. 18. Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.