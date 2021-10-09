VENICE — The deadline for public comment on the first draft of the city’s land-development regulations has passed and the Planning Commission wants its turn — to comment on the comments.
“At what point do we have an opportunity to explain why and how we came to the decisions we did?” Commissioner Bill Willson said.
Commenters have accused the Commission of trying to increase the height limit downtown to allow three-story buildings when “you could build three stories for the last 50 years,” he said.
“Right now you get 35 feet,” he said. “You have to ask for the other 10 if you want it, but it’s possible. We’ve got it to where 39 (feet) is all you get, period.”
Commission Chair Barry Snyder said he thinks the commenters are well-intentioned but are promulgating misinformation because they don’t have the facts.
“This hue and cry that we’re going to tear down all the buildings and build 39-foot buildings overnight and ruin the quaintness of the city is not what we have in mind,” he said.
“Hasn’t happened in the last 50 years,” Willson said.
Someone who proposed to demolish and replace a building downtown that’s considered historic would have to deal with the historic preservation provisions in the LDR, Snyder said. The result would be a new building that looked much like the old one, he said, except taller.
The bigger question, which ultimately the City Council will have to decide, is whether to allow three-story buildings at all, he said.
If the goal is to keep the downtown at two stories, “do we have the height limitations wrong not by 35-39 (feet) but are we going way too high …?” he said.
A two-story limit would be contrary to both the city’s comprehensive plan, which the LDR implements, and to input the Commission received about the economic sustainability of the downtown area, Snyder said.
After a second draft of the LDR has been prepared a joint Planning Commission/City Council meeting would be a good idea, he said.
In addition to the height issue, he said, the Commission could use the Council’s input on the other two major topics in the comments: the proposed merger of the Architectural Review Board and the Historic Preservation Board and remarks about various environmental issues.
It would be a lot of work to revise the LDR to separate the boards, he said.
“There was a big rationale why we put those two together,” he said.
Mayor Ron Feinsod, who was observing the meeting via Zoom, said a joint meeting would be a good idea, in part because more people pay attention to Council meetings.
Planning Director Roger Clark couldn’t offer a date when the next draft might be ready.
All the comments have to be compiled — including those from Planning staff, whose analysis isn’t complete — then reviewed with the city’s consultant before coming back to the Commission. And the holidays are approaching, he noted.
The rough timetable that’s previously been discussed is to get the final version of the LDR to the Council next spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.