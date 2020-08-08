After Congress approved new money from the federal CARES Act, Sarasota County has $75.7 million up for grabs for COVID-19 relief grants.
The application requires some notarized paperwork.
With $75.7 million in county grants, the Sarasota County Economic Development Corporation is surveying businesses, nonprofits and governments impacted by COVID-19.
The survey focuses on safety and security, health and medical, food, water and shelter (run by nonprofits) and business/economic recovery for small business assistance.
“The Sarasota County Commission wants to know what are the needs first and then distribute grant money into four buckets (categories) of money,” said Dave Bullock, Sarasota County Economic Development Corporation interim director, who is in charge of compiling survey results from several agencies including chambers of commerce.
The information will be given to the Sarasota County Commission this month.
“Right now we want help identifying the biggest needs,” Bullock said. “We are getting back hundreds of surveys each day. We are hearing from nonprofits like arts and culture as well.”
Bullock said about 10% of businesses in Venice, North Port and Englewood responded to the one-page survey detailing losses or needs incurred by COVID-19 including safety, sanitation, marketing and employee compensation.
Anyone who fills out a survey is registered for updates on when the Sarasota County commissioners establish the grant criteria in August and grant availability in September.
Earlier this spring, when the county had $4 million in grants, the money went fast, Bullock said.
“We opened the application process at 9 a.m. and we had enough grant applications to spend more than $4 million by 11 a.m. that day,” he said. “We know there will be a rush when the application is available. We just want businesses and nonprofits countywide to have the opportunity to apply for the grants.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.