VENICE — Some 90 Montessori students from fifth through eighth grade are set to perform their sixth school Showcase from 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 6 at Centennial Park Gazebo.
Island Village Montessori students will play a “harp ensemble, string ensemble, sing and perform on ukulele, guitar and other instruments. There also will be a demonstration by a dance ensemble.”
Centennial Park is in downtown Venice. For GPS directions, use 200 W. Venice Ave., Venice Fl. 34285
