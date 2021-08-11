VENICE — City Council Member Helen Moore is off the fence and into the race for a second term.
A Realtor with Michael Saunders & Co., she will face Sandy Sibley, who’s also a Realtor, for Seat 3 in the Nov. 3 Venice election.
Moore said she was undecided until recently but had been urged by numerous people she respects to seek re-election.
“Over the weekend I thought, ‘I’m just really going to hash this out,’” she said. “I decided to do it.”
She picked up an election packet Monday but hadn’t even opened it, she said on Tuesday.
The filing deadline is noon Friday for seats 3 and 4, which is being vacated by Vice Mayor Rich Cautero. Retired businessman Jim Boldt has filed for that seat.
Moore said unfinished business was a significant factor in her decision.
Having served five years on the city’s Planning Commission, she wants to see the draft land-use regulations through to adoption, she said.
“I think there’s no substitute for experience,” she said.
She also wants to help the city administration to get through a transitional period that will see several people in high positions retire, including City Clerk Lori Stelzer after a more than 30-year career with Venice.
Moore said she’s proud of having been part of the Council that voted to take over emergency medical services from the county, something she said she supported as a member of the stakeholder group that advised the Council before she was elected.
“It was not an easy lift,” she said.
She also pointed to the project to replace Fire Station 1 and expand City Hall as a major achievement.
The city is moving in a really good direction, she said, and she hopes to continue to be a voice of reason for another three years.
That includes focusing on Venice issues and keeping partisan politics out of city government, she said.
“We need to stay in our lane,” she said. “That’s important to me.”
Moore’s civic involvement includes the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, Venice Area Beautification Inc., Venice MainStreet, the South Sarasota County Tiger Bay Club, Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County, Big Brothers Big Sisters and All Faiths Food Bank.
She is a past president of the Venice Area Board of Realtors and was Realtor of the Year for 2003. She has held numerous positions in Florida Realtors, the industry’s largest trade association.
