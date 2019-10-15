VENICE — As the area continues to grow, the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce estimates more than 35,000 people depend upon the success of local businesses.
At the annual election of officers, Tony Moore, of Gulfside Mortgage Services, became the chairman of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Board for 2019-20.
In accepting the role, he said his goals for 2020 were threefold: Highlighting 2020 Vision, Focus and Future.
Plans for 2020 Vision are to encourage members to reach out to area businesses and let them know what the chamber is about helping to grow the business community.
The 2020 Focus relates to the many opportunities the chamber offers for members and now is the time to focus on those events. This organization he said is the heart and soul of this business community.
“My goal for 2020 Future is to focus on the future of the chamber to ensure it enables the community to grow for many years to come,” Moore said. “To help and grow it with future leaders, our young professionals are very important to the community. This will be a place to learn, getting experience and knowledge enabling them to become the future leaders in business, commerce, city and county council leaders.”
Past Chamber Board Chair Victoria Stultz closed her year by recalling it as an exciting experience. She launched five goals, to empower, enhance, energize, execute and engage members.
Its success had led to membership increasing more than 12%, and retention at 99%.
