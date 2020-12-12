VENICE — The Venice Moose Lodge recently donated $5,000 to Special Olympics to help them continue their work on behalf of area Special Olympians.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, fundraising events that usually benefit Special Olympics, such as the Sharks Tooth Festival, could not be held, according to the group.
