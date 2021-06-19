Moose supports Special Olympics

Venice Moose Lodge No. 1308 raised $11,770 for Special Olympics with its annual charity golf tournament held May 22 at Capri Isles Golf Course. Lodge President Ric Foster, left, presents the check to Randy Klinger of Special Olympics, center, while tournament chairman and Lodge Trustee Joe Toth looks on.

PHOTO PROVIDED

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — The Venice Moose Lodge took to the links recently to help support Special Olympics.

A golf tournament was held May 22 at the Capri Isles Golf Course in Venice.

Through the tournament Moose Lodge No. 1308 was able to raise $11,770 for Special Olympics.

Moose Lodge officials presented a check to Special Olympics following the tournament.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments