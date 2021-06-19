Moose supports Special Olympics

VENICE — The Venice Moose Lodge took to the links recently to help support Special Olympics.
A golf tournament was held May 22 at the Capri Isles Golf Course in Venice.
Through the tournament Moose Lodge No. 1308 was able to raise $11,770 for Special Olympics.
Moose Lodge officials presented a check to Special Olympics following the tournament.
