VENICE — Another piece of Venice has fast disappeared.
Contractors began tearing down the beach store along The Esplanade near Venice Beach facing Barcelona Avenue.
It closed more than a year ago and had become an eyesore.
A three-story condominium project will replace the former food mart.
Cassata Shores will have one luxury residential home on each level.
A private rooftop pool on the fifth level will offer 360-degree views east toward downtown Venice and west toward Venice Beach.
Enclosed garages on the first level with private elevator provide entry to each of the approximately 2,840 living square feet residences. Expansive balconies facing the Venice Beach shoreline will provide private sanctuaries to enjoy beautiful Venice sunsets.
Records indicate the property at 225 The Esplanade, N. was built in 1973 and the Beachside Food Mart opened 19 years ago. During that period, it was a convenient mini-supermarket for local residents and served vacationers with a range of beach items and instant snacks.
Since the closure, the Pilot House on Venice Beach at 101 The Esplanade North has fulfilled the needs of hungry vacationers by serving food fast as a café and burger restaurant.
“Currently we have four reservations for Cassata Shores,” said Jayne Parrish of Pro Group Realty and Property Management.
Prices are anticipated to be from $2.5 million to $3 million based on luxury appointments selected by each purchaser.
For details, call Parrish at 941-786-9403.
