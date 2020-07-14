VENICE — The Child Protection Center has received recent funding to help it through COVID-19 from Venice Golf and Country Club Foundation Grant Fund of Gulf Coast Community Foundation along with its “Ripple of Hope” fundraising campaign.
A COVID-19 Assistance Grant was given by Venice Golf and Country Club Foundation Grant Fund of Gulf Coast Community Foundation and supports the Children and Families Supervised Visitation Program.
Virtual visitation is being providing because of COVID-19.
“The positive response to operating through these virtual outlets has resulted in an increase in the number of visits being performed: 746 visits took place in fiscal year 2019, while 302 visits were conducted virtually in the past three months alone,” Child Protection Center said in a news release.
The Venice Golf and Country Club Foundation has been supporting nonprofits in and around Venice since 2005.
A new program by CPC is a monthly given program.
“Ripple of Hope,” provides “long-term and sustainable support to CPC’s core programs as the nonprofit faces the anticipated increase in child abuse cases due to COVID-19,” the news release said.
It is set up with the 2020 Flanzer Contribution Matching Program and CPC donors Sherry and Doug Chapman.
The 2020 Flanzer Contribution Matching Program matches donations between $5 and $500 per month up to $500,000.
Sherry and Doug Chapman have pledged to match the first $15,000 in donations through the Flanzer match, the news release states.
“Knowing the difficulties involved with investigating abuse against children and knowing the long-lasting negative impacts abuse has on everyone involved, it is comforting to know that your organization is there to help put the pieces back together,” Venice Police Lt. Andrew Leisenring said in the news release.
Leisenring is a weekly donor for the Child Protection Center.
“We decided to donate to CPC on a weekly basis for two primary reasons,” Leisenring said. “We wanted to provide a source of consistent funding to CPC and it allowed us to spread out the expense so that it did not adversely impact our budget. It feels like a small donation in the short-term but adds up to something substantial by the end of the year.”
