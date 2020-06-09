VENICE — More residents took to more streets in the area after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes 46 seconds.
That officer and three others who were there at the time are facing various charges in his death.
At the time, Floyd was being held for what was an alleged counterfeit $20 bill.
On Tuesday, Demaris and Carl Frank held up a sign outside Venice Regional Bayfront Health supporting the nationwide protests.
The Venice couple, who have lived here more than 20 years, said they taught elementary school near the area where George was killed and are passionate about the situation.
In Nokomis, more protesters stood along U.S. 41. The Justice For All rally brought out residents holding American flags and signs denoting “You Are Loved” and demanding an end of systemic racism. Cars honked as they drove by, according to organizers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.