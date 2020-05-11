VENICE - There will be more construction underway starting Wednesday at the intersection of West Venice Avenue and Harbor Drive.
It is a part of Phase II Road Bond Resurfacing projects, according to the city of Venice.
The work is "due to unforeseen underground conditions ... crews will begin replacing underground pipe in the intersection," the city said in a news release.
"Motorists should expect some turning movements prohibited, as well as some lane closures," the city stated.
The city said it believed the work will take about two weeks.
"The contractor anticipates opening the intersection at the end of each work day and on weekends. Every effort will be made to provide access to the downtown businesses," it said in its news release. "Motorists are asked to avoid the intersection and utilize side streets and other routes when possible."
After the work is done, there will be new crosswalks installed that will "match the remainder of downtown."
With this as a part of the Phase II Road Bond Resurfacing projects, work continues at Avenue Des Parques and Amora Avenue.
For more information, contact Project Public Information Officer Jennifer Dorning by calling 239-338-7723 or emailing at Jennifer.Dorning@atkinsglobal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.