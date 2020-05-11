VNconstruction101718a (copy)

In a file photo from 2018, a front-end loader puts dirt in a dump truck on West Venice Avenue. More digging begins Wednesday at West Venice Avenue and Harbor Drive intersection for work on underground pipes. 

 PHOTO BY BOB MUDGE

VENICE - There will be more construction underway starting Wednesday at the intersection of West Venice Avenue and Harbor Drive. 

It is a part of Phase II Road Bond Resurfacing projects, according to the city of Venice. 

The work is "due to unforeseen underground conditions ... crews will begin replacing underground pipe in the intersection," the city said in a news release.

"Motorists should expect some turning movements prohibited, as well as some lane closures," the city stated. 

The city said it believed the work will take about two weeks.

"The contractor anticipates opening the intersection at the end of each work day and on weekends. Every effort will be made to provide access to the downtown businesses," it said in its news release. "Motorists are asked to avoid the intersection and utilize side streets and other routes when possible."

After the work is done, there will be new crosswalks installed that will "match the remainder of downtown."

With this as a part of the Phase II Road Bond Resurfacing projects, work continues at Avenue Des Parques and Amora Avenue.

For more information, contact Project Public Information Officer Jennifer Dorning by calling 239-338-7723 or emailing at Jennifer.Dorning@atkinsglobal.com.

