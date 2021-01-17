SARASOTA — Following the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, some voters around the nation have left the Republican party.
In Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties, the biggest change is those leaving the GOP and registering as independent or supporters of a minor party.
In Sarasota County, from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, it added 201 voters to its rolls of 343,745 registered voters. Registered Democrats rose by 41, while registered Republicans were down by 76.
However, 236 more voters were registered as “others,” according to the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections website.
Charlotte County added 96 voters to its rolls since Jan. 11. As of Jan. 14, there were 151,693 registered voters in the county. The number of registered Democrats rose by 7, the number of registered Republicans was down by 80, and 229 more were categorized as “others,” according to the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections website.
Charlotte County Elections Supervisor Paul Stamoulis, in an email, said about 125 registered Republicans changed their party affiliation.
He said that most registered as no party affiliation, followed by independent, and lastly, Democratic.
DeSoto County showed little change. Its registered voters totaled 18,005 on Jan. 14, which was up nine from Jan. 11.
Data on the State of Florida Division of Elections website reveals Republicans dominate in Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
But since 2018, the combined number of minor party and no party affiliations added to the registered Democrats’ number eclipsed Republican registrations.
As of Nov. 30, Sarasota County had 145,828 registered Republicans; 106,037 registered Democrats, and 90,014 registered as either no party affiliation or a member of a minor party.
Vinnie Treppiedi, assistant supervisor of election for Charlotte County, noted a variety of events affect numbers. She suggested some supporters of President Donald Trump may leave the GOP because they didn’t like the way it treated him.
Also, people move in and out of Florida, which is a very transient state, so population is a driving factor, she pointed out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.