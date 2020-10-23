VENICE — Gov. Ron DeSantis has removed most of the remaining restrictions on long-term care facility visitation.
He announced the steps at a nursing home in Fort Myers on Thursday.
When the state’s lockdown on visitation was eased Sept. 1, it was with restrictions that included a ban on visitation by children; a requirement that there be no new resident COVID-19 cases in the prior 14 days; a cut-off of visitation if a staff member tested positive; and social distancing and the wearing of masks.
There was a limit of five visitors per resident and the facility was charged with screening them to ensure they weren’t infected or supposed to be quarantining due to exposure to the virus.
Since Sept. 1, cases in facilities are down 70%, DeSantis said, and the state has a huge testing capacity and ample personal protection equipment.
Though there’s a risk in visitation, “shouldn’t the individual be in a position to be able to make those decisions?” he said. “Health is about a person’s physical, mental, emotional and social well-being.”
He said he had directed the Department of Emergency Management, which heads up the state’s COVID-19 response, to lift the prohibition on visitation by children and outdoor visitation when there has been a positive case in the facility.
Few cases have been associated with outdoor activities at facilities, he said.
The department will also clarify that there’s no requirement that a “compassionate care” visitor social distance.
Facilities will also be allowed to set their own limits on the number of visitors allowed, DeSantis said.
“What we’re trying to do on this,” he said, “is really empower the residents, the families and the facilities to be able to make good decisions.”
The state will be supplying quantities of rapid-testing kits to facilities for use in screening staff, visitors and returning residents, he said.
The antigen tests have a 1.5% false positive rate, he said, but “none of these things are going to be perfect.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rapid antigen tests are most suitable for testing people who are symptomatic and the results are best considered presumptive.
A follow-up nose-swab test may be advisable for a positive or negative result, its website states, depending on the circumstances.
While cases in Florida’s long-term care facilities have been dropping steadily, an AARP analysis shows that in the four weeks ending Sept. 20 — three weeks after visitation began — per capita cases and deaths among residents and cases among staff exceeded the U.S. average.
Forty-seven percent of facilities reported that they had had a resident case in the preceding four weeks and 71% reported an infected staff member in that period, according to the Oct 14 AARP analysis.
State data show that while the number of cases in facility residents is less than half of what it was a month ago, cases among staff members have only declined by 17%.
By the numbers
The state reported another 3,720 cases Friday on the heels of a report Thursday of 5,449 cases, a spike that so far has not been blamed on a data dump of previously unreported results.
It was the most cases reported in more than two months. The state also reported 73 more deaths.
Sarasota County reported 53 new cases after reporting 77 Thursday, also the highest total in more than two months. There were two new deaths Friday but 15 were reported on Thursday.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 21 COVID-19 patients Friday, with six of them in the ICU.
The Sarasota County School District had 30 students and staff members in isolation Friday and 544 quarantined due to exposure to the coronavirus.
Four new cases were reported in the previous 48 hours, with 52 additional staff and students told to quarantine.
