SARASOTA — Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium is getting more involved in saving coral reefs.
At a recent news conference on Islamorada, the organization announced plans “to further coral reef research and restoration in the Florida Keys and in Sarasota.”
In a news release, it said it is “in direct response to the urgent plight Florida’s Coral Reef is facing.”
“Warming waters, more acidic conditions due to higher carbon emissions, a devastating coral disease and other stressors have left Florida’s once abundant, thriving reef near the brink of extinction,” it said.
Mote has been working for restoration in the Keys for more than 25 years. It noted Mote is the completing “the entire restoration loop under one entity: from assisting sexual-reproduction cycles, to rearing the next generation of coral, to resilience testing, asexual fragmentation with scaled up outplanting and extensive monitoring.”
It said Mote has so far “outplanted more than 78,000 coral fragments on Florida’s Coral Reef, with a survival rate of more than 90 percent in most cases.”
Mote has also set up a land-based nursery on Summerland Key where thousands of corals are growing.
Mote President and CEO Michael P. Crosby said June 8 that it plans to build another coral nursery in Islamorada.
“We’ve been incredibly successful with our efforts in the Lower Keys, but to meet the urgent demand of restoring our rapidly declining reef, we must double our operations and capacity to serve additional parts of the reef tract,” he said at the news conference
NOAA announced last year its initiative Mission: Iconic Reefs. It identified seven Florida Keys “iconic reefs” to “receive a concentrated, collective effort of restoration support in the coming decades.”
Among those are Cheeca Rocks, near Islamorada, which will be the focus of Mote with its new coral nursery.
“The Islamorada community has a rich history of world-class fishing, diving and ocean recreation, and in many ways is the heartland of the Florida Keys,” Crosby said. “Mote is honored to establish Islamorada’s first science-based coral nursery as part of our broader strategic reef restoration and science education mission.”
Mote recently announced it is moving forward on a new coral gene bank within the 200-acre Mote Aquaculture Research Park in Sarasota County.
“This gene bank is an eco-vault like no other, a modern-day Noah’s Ark, that will ensure we will never lose the diversity of coral that makes our reef so special,” Crosby said. “This gene bank, purposefully chosen to be built at an inland location, will be housed in a Category-5 hurricane resistant building, with state-of-the-art environmental systems and controls. Mote already has over 1,600 individual genotypes of corals from 17 different species of Florida coral in their care.
“Mote now has one of the largest single collections of living coral genetic diversity in existence, and our long-term strategy is to extend our coral gene bank’s capacity to hold species and genotypes from reefs around the world.”
