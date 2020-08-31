SARASOTA - Mote Aquarium has announced a new special for Florida residents - half off admission every weekend in September.
According to a news release from Mote, Florida residents will get 50% off admission if they reserve tickets in advance online and use the code HALF (case-sensitive) at checkout when buying tickets at www.mote.org/visit.
Mote notes Florida residents must then show their Florida ID when arriving at Mote Aquarium.
"Due to COVID-19 safety procedures, Mote is operating at controlled capacity with timed-entry," it noted in the news release. "Tickets need to be reserved online in advance to secure your date and time of arrival."
It's not valid with other officers nor on Mote memberships, it said.
Mote Aquarium visitors older than age 5 must wear a mask.
For more information on safety precautions, visit www.mote.org/reopening
