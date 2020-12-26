kXxIeWpQ.jpg (copy)

Mote Marine visitors are wearing masks while they check out sea turtles at the Sarasota facility.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY MOTE MARINE

SARASOTA — Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium set up another morning for assisting people with Autism Spectrum Disorders.

The facility will open its doors an hour early for them, it said in a news release.

“Individuals with disabilities who would benefit from a calmer sensory experience are also welcome,” it said. “Mote will foster an inclusive environment for these aquarium guests. Our exhibits may be enjoyed under soft lighting without heavy crowds, and with decreased noise level and visual stimulation wherever possible.”

It said Sensory Saturday opens at 8:30 a.m.

“Groups will be allowed time entry to minimize crowding and in accordance with Mote’s Safety Guidelines,” it said.

Regular hours are at 9:30 a.m.

It noted guests over the age of 5 are required to wear a CDC-recommended face covering.

“If a participant in your group has a disability that prevents them from wearing a mask, you must email us at educate@mote.org prior to making your reservation, to request a reasonable modification and we can discuss your options. The 8:30 a.m. time slot will be open to those granted ADA mask accommodations,” it said.

Reservations and tickets need to be made online at https://tickets.mote.org/


