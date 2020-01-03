January is "Move Over" month, and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is urging all motorists to move over for emergency and service vehicles stopped along the roadway.
To comply with the state's Move Over Law, drivers on a multi-lane roadway must vacate the lane closest to the law enforcement, emergency or service vehicle, signaling their lane change, and accommodate other vehicles also trying to change lanes, or slow down to a speed of 20 mph below the posted speed limit if a driver cannot move over safely.
On a two-lane roadway drivers must slow down to a speed of 20 mph below the posted speed limit, or to 5 mph if the speed limit is 20 mph or less.
The public is encouraged to report aggressive drivers by dialing *FHP (*347).
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Dawn Maire Faynor, 55, 500 block of Spur St., Venice. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
• Brandan Scott Stearns, 40, 1000 block of Hope St., Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Lawrence Mitchell Parkin, 47, 600 block of Michigan Drive, Venice. Charge: Charlotte County contempt warrant for failure to appear in court. Bond: $25,000.
• Troy Christian Ulrich, 51, 400 block of Ceil Drive, Nokomis. Charge: leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage. Bond: $120.
• Jacob David Frantz, 31, 800 block of Leeward Road, Venice. Charge: misuse of 911 system. Bond: $500.
• Sammy Lavon Robinson Jr., 28, 200 block of Collins Road, Nokomis. Charge: using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $1,500.
• Ricky Paul Britt Jr., 32, 700 block of Florence St., Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Gary Gerald Descisciolo, 57, 1500 block of North River Road, Venice. Charge: possession of crack cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
• Swain Mosley, 44, 100 block of Osceola Drive, Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Dana Louise Wagner-Sacino, 53, 300 block of Sea Grape Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Rosemary Elizabeth Houmis, 25, 200 block of Manor Road, Venice. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for violation of probation. Bond: none.
Criminal registrations
• Nabil Haddad, 38, 300 block of Northwest Pine Ranch Trail, Osprey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.