Area theaters are slowly reopening — or not.
Venice Theatre has offered three different small cast mainstage shows in the William H. Jervey Jr. Mainstage Theater and in Fort Myers the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre has mounted a really big show, “Mamma Mia” but with a smaller (20 actors) cast and by removing about half of its tables in the main dining and changing the way table service and buffet are handled, socially distanced dinner theater is in business.
Thanks to floor signage, it is easy to maintain social distancing of 6 feet and slight changes in service have made even the buffet a safer experience.
On weekends one can order at the table but at all other productions, one orders salad at the table and then heads to the buffet for main course and sides.
The difference is that you no longer fill your plate or, heaven forbid, put something back when you realize you really don’t like broccoli or whatever. Instead, a chef will put your selections on your plate.
With so many fewer seats, walking to the buffet is much easier and, as before, no one will go hungry.
At Venice Theatre, the bar remains closed and the shows so far have featured tiny casts (one or two performers).
In both theaters, you must wear a mask to enter and your temperature will be taken. Mine was 96.8 at both places but then my name is Cool so it should be a bit lower than average.
Sarasota Opera has been offering some digital performances and next month will offer a performance at the opera house but with social distance seating so far fewer tickets available.
The opera also will send out its Operamobile with two singers to provide some free entertainment on the streets of downtown Sarasota.
It’s not a typical fall with so many shows opening that one could be out and about nearly every night but it is a beginning.
It also was something I thought about every minute that I was writing today’s feature story at the top of this page.
After interviewing the new CEO of the Van Wezel Foundation before penning the above article all I could think of was the second oldest community theater in Florida — The Players Centre for the Performing Arts. It turned 90 this fall.
A couple of years ago, because of its aging building in the cultural center of Sarasota, The Players made a deal to move to a new home in Lakewood Ranch, something that will cost in excess of $30 million.
Despite being close to the Van Wezel, Florida Studio Theatre and Sarasota Opera, market research results seemed to show that the new location just east of Interstate-75 would be close to many of their existing patrons while also offering potential new fans who have moved into Lakewood Ranch.
Having studied statistics on the way to my degree in economics, I had my doubts. After all one of the basic econ texts was and likely remains, “How to Lie With Statistics.”
Anyway, the theater was sold and will net The Players about $9 million, Another million came in from a donor fund connected with one of the big foundations in Sarasota. The players was allowed to continue performing in the old building for the past two years and even this season but when the pandemic came along, the theater wisely chose to stop paying rent on a building that was not likely to hold enough ticket buyers for the next several months.
For now, having sold off excess costumes and props and such, The Players personnel are in residence in their Arnold Simonsen Performing Arts School in the Rosemary District of Sarasota and looking for a temporary home in which to perform for the coming 91st season.
It will be a while before they really have enough money to actually break ground and then only after the architect’s plans are completed and approved by the city and so on.
Hopefully the Players will not have to deal with all the problems that befell the expansion of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.
Selby Gardens is unique in the world as an international center for the study of epiphytes as well as being a marvelous garden in the heart of a city that is becoming buried in multi-story condo communities built right to the edge of downtown sidewalks.
In the meantime, I met the aforementioned CEO of the Van Wezel Foundation and learned about the new Sarasota Performing Arts Center which will contain multiple venues and be built on the bay right across the street from the Players old building.
Containing multiple venues, it will be busy all year and located within just a few blocks of the Sarasota Opera and Florida Studio Theatre the area will be sort of a Sarasota version of New York City’s Broadway area.
Makes me sad to think the Players will no longer be in that area, especially since I have not seen nor heard about any huge gifts heading their way from the Lakewood Ranch area.
Judging by the price of the homes, the money is there but judging by the lack of any significant gifts from that area, it seems to me that it is no Venice and lacks people really interested in culture.
I hope I am wrong but then living in Venice which has so many people who support the arts, I worry. Having covered the arts in this entire area for some 20 years, I know that the people in Sarasota also love and support the arts. Sarasota Opera may well be one of the very few opera houses in the U.S. which has no mortgage and also owns apartments that can be used by visiting performers during opera season.
Florida Studio Theatre also get so much support from area residents that it was able to fully fund its most recent addition in record time.
Even Bradenton, which had only one aging community theater, rose to the occasion after receiving a challenging bequest from a fan. With money from the chamber and Kiwanis and so many others, the money rolled in to build a beautiful new theater that has proved to be a catalyst to all sorts of other improvements to that city.
Sarasota already is the cultural capital of the state if not the Southeastern U.S. and the new Sarasota Performing Arts Hall and its multiple venues will add to that reputation.
If only the 91-year-old Players could still be in that general area in some way. The second oldest community in the state also is the oldest cultural venue in the city of Sarasota, dating to 1929.
What a time to start a new business, especially something in the arts. It survived that and more but will it survive a move to an area that so far has yet to prove to me that it even cares.
I think The Players needs to be in its own building for many reasons but I wish it somehow could be close to the new performing arts hall complex.
It would be a shame to lose that venerable community theater because of a move to a suburb which so far has not convinced me that it has much interest in the arts.
Although some might say that shopping is an art and Lakewood Ranch certainly has become a mecca for shoppers.
Since the new Sarasota Performing Arts Center is still in the planning stage, it just seems like a good time for some of the city’s theater patrons to consider keeping the Players within the city of Sarasota.
Having covered the arts in this area for so many years, I feel old enough and crotchety enough to throw out this suggestion. And also a challenge to Lakewood Ranch: If you live or work there, prove you are worthy of supporting The Players Centre.
It needs about $30 million to complete its building. If the people of Bradenton could do it for Manatee Players, the people of Lakewood Ranch should be able to do it for the Players.
This area is the arts center it is because of each and every theater from Lemon Bay Playhouse in Englewood and our illustrious Venice Theatre to the many theaters and opera and ballet and symphony companies in Sarasota to Manatee Players.
Each and every one of these organizations is stronger because of all the performers, musicians and tech people who live in this area. To lose even one theater could be harmful.
People here in Venice support the arts in a big way which is why we have such a wonderful community theater with a $4 million budget and incredible education program and more. Sarasota too has many people who support the arts from The Ringling to the ballet, opera and all the theaters.
The second oldest community theater in the state is something that should be saved. Venice Theatre employees and volunteers helped the Players when its roof leaked a couple of years ago. Perhaps someone from Lakewood Ranch came to the rescue as well, but I have no knowledge of that.
Many of us who live here on the cultural coast are here because we appreciate its history and the many cultural offerings from ballet to opera to theater to a world class museum and so much more.
We are about to lose a historic house in Venice which makes me sad. If this area were to lose The Players for any reason, it wold be just as sad and a huge loss for the arts community.
I have given money to both Venice Theatre and The Players and only wish I could give more because even those who never attend either theater, benefit from having them in the area. Any Realtor will tell you that.
The same can be said for the historic homes in Venice. There are fewer than 100, most but not all on the island part of the city. The history in this area is to be cherished.
