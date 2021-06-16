SOUTH VENICE — The Venice Audubon Rookery was a fitting setting for 40 friends to gather together on May 28 to acknowledge, thank and wish Charlie Sample — known to many as Venice’s “Mr. Audubon” — well as he retires from more than 25 years of volunteering, working for and promoting Venice Aubudon, and Venice Audubon’s Rookery/Center.
Sample’s history with Florida birds began in 1986 with a trip to the state with the Delmarva Ornithology Society and then a few years later with a move to the Venice area. Sample attended his first Venice Area Audubon Society meeting in 1996 where he immediately joined.
As an avid birder and with past experience in leading bird trips in Delaware with the Delaware Nature Society and also the DelMar-VA Ornithology Society, he very quickly got involved with learning local habitats/birds and began leading bird trips for VAAS.
Most of his birding began locally at places like Shamrock Park, Caspersen Beach, Plantation Golf & Country Club and Carlton Reserve.
At that time, VAAS outings were only held on weekdays which made it difficult for working birders to attend. Because he was also working, Sample understood the needs of those who wished to participate but couldn’t because of weekday work commitments during; so he began weekend birding outings.
Not only did he organize and lead trips, but he was known to scout out his planned trips ahead of time to understand the lay of the land and where and when certain birds may appear at each location helping to create a rewarding experience for attendees.
Through Sarasota Parks, Sample was granted permission to lead car trips into the Carlton Reserve back country; these trips allow avid birders as well as handicapped individuals to experience birding in an area they would not otherwise be able to access. He still leads these trips today.
Through Sample’s efforts, VAAS has been granted the opportunity to establish a bluebird trail in the Carlton Reserve which remains monitored and maintained by volunteers.
Not only has he organized and led local day trips, but Sample has also organized and led the following VAAS overnight trips:
• Three trips to Key West — the Dry Tortugas and Lower Keys
• Four trips to St. Marks NWR — Tall Timbers, Ochlocknee SP, Wakulla Springs ST
• Three trips to Everglades NWR – Miami area
• Two trips to Zellwood, Mount Dora, Lake Okeechobee
• One trip to Okefenokee Swamp NWR in Georgia — Amelia Island, Atlantic Ocean, Disney Wilderness Preserve
• Two trips to Merritt Island NWR — Cape Canaveral National Seashore
• Trip to Chinsegut Hill — Brooksville
Sample also was for taking VAAS members on five overseas birding trips: four to Panama to the Canopy Tower and Lodge and one trip to the rain forest of Costa Rica. He calls these trips “once in a lifetime birding experiences” and has commented that he felt fortunate to have been able to share them with VAAS participants.
Sample’s first position on the VAAS Board was as the director in charge of programs. He later moved to second vice president. In 1999, Sample was elected VAAS president and served in that capacity for four years, and served as past president for the next 12 years as some retiring presidents were unable to serve on the board.
While president, Sample’s goal was to make VAAS a recognized birding/conservation organization in Sarasota County.
When he first joined VAAS, member meetings were held in various locations in the county. Sample, as well as most other board members, thought that there were more conservation resources to be gained by having a physical presence with an established Audubon “clubhouse” or Center even though a vocal minority was against spending resources on real estate.
In 1999, Sample single-handedly persuaded the Sarasota County government to allow our Audubon chapter to access the building that used to be the Loveland Center located behind the county courthouse. Thus the Venice Audubon Center came into existence where it has prospered and has grown membership and resources for many years.
While Sample’s accomplishments are too numerous to mention in total, some key efforts are listed below:
• Increased number of VAAS bird trips
• Saturday Birding
• Group VAAS bus trips to major birding areas
• Emphasis on getting members to participate/volunteer in various aspects of VAAS activities
• Determining the VAAS mission — which continues today
• Close working relationships with county personnel
• Gained enhancements for the Rookery, pavilion, parking area
• Established the Venice Audubon Center and obtained an ongoing lease from the county
• Obtained used furniture for the center through a county program at no cost to VAAS
• Increased recognition of VAAS programs in news media
• Began capturing/maintaining VAAS membership on the computer
• Worked closely with Florida Audubon
• Started annual Birdathon to raise funds for VAAS
Highlights of his tenure:
“I have had a wonderful experience over my 25 years with VAAS as a member, leader and adviser,” he said. “My happiest moments in VAAS have been gaining the support of the various VAAS Boards and the general membership to respond with support for the Venice Audubon Center. Members and friends have helped to support the center with generous donations and furniture to fill a once empty center.”
He said it has been “most gratifying” to watch the center grow and become influential.
“My goal has been to maintain the Center for all and make sure the Center continues to serve Venice Audubon. My main responsibility was to have both the Center and Rookery manned with volunteers who greet and educate the visiting public...Through the years, we have maintained a daily volunteer schedule from January to April (except for 2020 due to the pandemic) to respond to visitor needs. Our volunteers have kept the rookery area and pavilion clean and have kept grass and shrubbery maintained. Coordinating efforts for a working partnership with Sarasota County Parks to maintain the Venice Audubon Rookery has been both a challenge as well as rewarding for myself, VAAS and the public.”
He said VAAS is at a crossroads with promising conservation projects but fewer new members joining while others leave.
“VAAS needs to find ways to market Chapter benefits and attract new members who are willing to be active, especially younger people. Unfortunately, the pandemic has hindered the opportunity to reach out to the community,” he said.
And, since he arrived in 1996, there have been changes in where birds live in the Venice area.
“Many former birding areas are now covered with new homes resulting in a loss of bird habitat. Developments replace plants, open spaces, pine flatwoods and natural habitats where birds once found food and shelter,” he said. “Conservation, the VAAS children’s school program and Venice Audubon Rookery should continue to be top priorities for VAAS. May the future of VAAS continue to grow and be a leading chapter on environmental/conservation issues vital to us all as well as all wildlife.”
