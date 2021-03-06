Venice owes much of what it is today to aviation.
Dr. Fred Albee, the world-renowned orthopedic surgeon, wouldn't have had nearly as many patients at his Florida Medical Center but for the plane his nephew piloted to bring patients here from all over the country — early medical tourism.
Albee, a pilot himself, donated land where Venice Elementary and Venice High schools are located today for the city's first airport — grass landing strips to which a hangar, offices, a flight training school and a repair shop were added in 1939, according to the city's website.
In "Venice, Journey From Horse and Chaise," historian Janet Snyder Matthews relates that the center treated patients from 35 states and five countries, exposing them all to the charms of the city.
One of them was a golf course by the airport, which is how there came to be a Country Club Estates, with golf-related street names in and around it.
Only a few years later, shortly after the U.S. entered World War II, the Venice Army Air Base was established for pilot and ground crew training.
According to the city's website, "At its peak, it housed 6,000 airmen who learned to fly P‐39s, P‐40s, P‐47s and P‐51 Mustangs. In all, about 20,000 pilots, including some Chinese‐American pilots, learned to fly for the war effort in Venice."
Many of them would return to the city to visit, or even to retire.
The federal government considered the airport to be surplus property after the war, so it was donated to the city, with the proviso that if it were ever to cease to be used for aviation purposes, it would revert to the government.
That means the airport remains under the supervision of the Federal Aviation Administration today, and not just regarding flying. The agency also approves leases to ensure the city gets fair market value because, operating as an enterprise fund, it has to pay for itself.
Besides business lease payments, the airport also collects hangar and tie-down rentals and has received revenue when the city has essentially paid itself to bring parcels out from under FAA oversight.
For example, Sharky's at the Pier and Fins at Sharky's were on airport property until the city paid its fair market value into the airport enterprise fund a few years ago so that the rent from the restaurants now goes into the city's General Fund.
Because O.W. Caspersen donated so much land for the air base — 1,600 acres, of which the airport occupies about half — it left room for other uses.
There was space for the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus when it moved its winter headquarters south from Sarasota. Chuck Reiter Park's Little League fields were built on airport land.
The Venice Mobile Home Park just south of Venice Regional Bayfront Health is still a source of revenue for the enterprise fund.
Today, Venice Municipal Airport (airport code VNC) is a general aviation facility that sees about 60,000 annual takeoffs and landings, according to the city's website.
It's home to two flight schools, other aviation-related businesses and Agape Flights, which flies medical mission trips to the Caribbean. It mounted a major relief effort following Hurricane Dorian in 2019.
Venice Theatre got its start in a Quonset hut on the airport in 1950, while the air base chapel was the first home for Epiphany Cathedral after being relocated.
