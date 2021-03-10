Sarasota County Schools has, for years, has been among the leaders in education in Florida.
It has been ranked the second best district with a 10/10 ranking on websites like publicschoolreview.com and niche.com.
Pine View School, a magnet school in Osprey which is a part of Sarasota County Schools, has likewise been known for its academics through the years.
Created originally in 1969, it was ranked No. 24 in the nation in 2020 but has been in the Top 10 for the nation during the last 20 years. It is known for its Academic Olympic Team and its Model United Nations Team.
Venice-Nokomis High School itself was first opened in Nokomis in the 1940s followed by Venice High School in the middle 1950s. In 2011, ground was broken on a reconstruction of the school that abuts against the Intracoastal Waterway.
Over the last 20 years, Venice High School has maintained A school status from the Florida Department of Education most years. It's also had a habit of winning state championships, with the boys football team being tops in Venice in 2000 and 2017; baseball being state champions in 2007, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2019; and volleyball state championships in 1998, 2005, 2012, 2014 and 2017.
Through the years, Venice and Laurel-Nokomis middle schools have opened up along with a variety of region elementary and charter schools.
