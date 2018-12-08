The holiday spirit was out in full at Bay Indies as residents held the annual Christmas Parade and Holiday Show. Tinsel was flying, lights were strung and mistletoe dangling but not from the homes at Bay Indies. Instead of decking the halls, residents sang “Deck the Golf Carts.”
On Wednesday, Dec. 5, residents and guests from all over the Venice area gathered at Bay Indies for the community’s annual Christmas Golf Cart Parade.
This year the parade was bigger and better than ever as students from the Venice High marching band also be lined up alongside these festive carts bringing music and holiday cheer to attendees.
Also in attendance this year? Santa himself, along with Mrs. Claus!
At the end of the parade, everyone will gathered back at the community’s club house to light the “Family Tree,” get refreshments, crown this year’s top decorated golf cart and watch a Christmas Holiday Show.
