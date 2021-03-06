Venice residents have appreciated cars for decades.
They also formed two active car clubs — the Venice Antique Automobile Club of America and the Venice Florida Corvettes — that help support various community charitable organizations.
Since 1987, the Venice AACA Region Car Show has awarded trophies and prizes with proceeds helping the group's charitable fund for Venice High School scholarships and other community charities, according to its website.
The group's members own and show their antique and classic cars which include hot rods, motorcycles, street rods, trucks, replicas.
Throughout the year, they participate in such activities as parades, organized car shows, caravan tours, monthly club meetings and other community activities.
The group also publishes a monthly newsletter called the “Owner’s Manual” which keeps the members abreast of car shows and events.
AACA HISTORY
The Venice Region AACA was founded by six antique car enthusiasts looking for fellowship. Their favorite pastime, besides antique cars, was looking for good restaurants to enjoy. That all started on Nove. 8, 1987 and was the brainchild of George Youngberg, Steve Koss, Floyd Davis, Ray Lindauer, George Kernighan and Frank Taliarico.
Two months after being established, the club applied for charter status and to affiliate with the Royal Palm Region AACA.
Six months later, Ed McDonald of Venice joined and was in charge of caravan tours. McDonald arranged the first tour up to Gamble Plantation in Palmetto. In 1990, McDonald spearheaded the clubs scholarship program.
In August 1998, the club transferred its affiliation from Royal Palm Chapter to Lemon Bay Chapter AACA and remained there for five years before they broke away and received its own charter.
The first club meeting was held in the parking lot of the Venice Library. Monthly gatherings followed inside the library, with the meeting room being provided in exchange for a subscription to Hemming Motor News and Antique Car Magazine plus some fundraising to help Friends of the Library. It initially raised enough to donate $500 per year.
Around the turn of the century, the meeting’s were moved to The Venice Municipal Complex and then moved again in 2011 to Venice Garden Civic Center as membership grew.
The first Venice Region AACA car show was August 1989 in the Venice library parking lot. In October 1990, the Venice Chapter AACA Car Show worked in conjunction with the Sun Fiesta Air and Car Show. The October 1991 show moved to the First National Bank parking complex. At some point in the mid-1990s, the car show was moved to its current spot at Centennial Park and the Gazebo.
CORVETTES
Venice Florida Corvettes, with more than 500 members, is one of the largest Corvettes clubs in the country.
"What we try to do is community involvement, we've participated in all the parades Venice has," founder John Vidas said.
It serves as a social club, with members traveling to shows and other activities together — especially involving food. Members are so fond of saying at the conclusion of an event – “until we eat again.”
The group organizes two signature events every year: the Corvette car show in downtown Venice to support local food bank and a charity golf outing, typically over the Veterans Day weekend, to support Southeastern Guide Dogs who train and provide service dogs to combat veterans suffering from PTSD.
As part of the membership, members receive a monthly newsletter, Venice Vette Gazette, and have access to information posted on the club's website.
In 2018, it was recognized by the National Corvette Museum as being the best website in the country among Corvette Clubs.
For more information, visit www.venicefloridacorvettes.com
