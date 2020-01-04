Church hosts candlelight Christmas Eve service Jan 4, 2020 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 As darkness falls, lights shine brightly around the gazebo in Centennial Park, where members of Venice Bible Church entertain those in attendance of the candlelight service on Christmas Eve.PHOTOS BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON Pastor Brett Brooks, fourth from right, leads members of his Venice Bible Church congregation in song at the Christmas Eve candlelight service in Centennial Park. PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON Her face lit by the candle she is holding, Virginia Good, accompanied by Mark and Debbra Good, participates in the Christmas Eve Celebration hosted by Venice Bible Church. PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON Venice residents Cheryl and Warren Ziemke listen to the singing during the Christmas Eve candlelight service held by Venice Bible Church at Centennial Park in downtown Venice. PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON Barbara Cotton raises her hand as she sings during the Christmas Eve candlelight service in Centennial Park. Her son, Isaiah, his face reflecting the light from his candle, listens. PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON People surround the gazebo in Centennial Park on Christmas Eve holding candles and singing along with members of Venice Bible Church, which held the service. PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Venice Bible Church invited the community to a Christmas Eve observance in Centennial Park. Participants sang songs and lit candles in fellowship. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses River City Grill 131 W Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 34112 941-639-9080 Website All Aboard Travel 12530 World Plaza Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33907 866-249-1087 Website Hessler Floor Covering 261 W Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-639-2610 Website Military Heritage Museum 900 W Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-575-9002 Website Johnson Taylor Funeral And Cremation 1515 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-833-0600 Currently Open Website Four Points by Sheraton Punta Gorda Harborside 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-637-6770 Currently Open Website Friendly Floors 3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-624-0077 Website Bacon's Furniture & Design 17701 Murdock Cir, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-625-4493 Website The Salvation Army Family Store 1048 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-637-1981 Website Latest e-Edition Venice Gondolier Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. NASCAR Standings
