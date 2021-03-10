The city will forever be linked with three of the 19 men who perpetrated the vilest act of terrorism on U.S. soil — the 9/11 hijackings.
Mohamed Atta, Marwan al-Shehhi and Ziad Jarrah came here a year earlier pretending they were young Middle Easterners merely interested in learning how to fly.
Jarrah enrolled at Florida Flight Training Center, then owned by Arne Kruithof; the other two signed up at Huffman Aviation, owned by Rudi Dekker.
All three would earn their commercial pilot’s licenses, then go on to learn on simulators how to maneuver an airliner. A fourth pilot was trained in Arizona.
Jarrah kept a low profile but Atta and al-Shehhi made an impression.
Several locals told investigative reporter Daniel Hopsicker, author of “Welcome to Terrorland,” that al-Shehhi seemed to be Atta’s bodyguard.
Anne Greaves, a British flight student, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. (ABC) that her instructor said Atta was connected to the House of Saud.
In fact, he was Egyptian and al-Shehhi was from the United Arab Emirates. Jarrah was Lebanese.
But what really struck people about Atta were the look in his eyes and his unpleasant personality.
“It was just this sort of almost dead expression,” Greaves said. “Just no life in him whatsoever. Robotic. Not a flicker of emotion or excitement or anything. Nothing at all.”
She had chosen Huffman Aviation for flight instruction because, thanks to Venice's weather, it promised more time in the air, which translated to a quicker path to getting a license.
It was something Dekkers touted in recruiting students from Europe.
He told the ABC he didn’t like Atta “but he was a customer,” though he was reportedly seen partying with Atta who, as a Muslim, should have been a tea-totaler.
On the fateful day, people in Venice watched with horror as the events of 9/11 unfolded but there was no reason to believe the tragedies were connected to the city in any way.
Media from all over descended the next day, however, surrounding a house owned by Dru and Charlie Voss, Dekkers' bookkeeper, where Atta and al-Shehhi lived briefly.
Greaves told the ABC her thoughts immediately returned to her time at Huffman.
“I remember saying out loud, ‘My God I hope it has nothing to do with the Arabs,'” she said.
It did.
