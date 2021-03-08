Despite living there awhile, South Venice residents have yet to explore it all

Three census-designated places, communities in unincorporated Sarasota County, are located between Venice and North Port.
Many people call Plantation, South Venice and Venice Gardens home.
Stephen Brown has been a resident of South Venice for 10 years. Samantha Hughes has lived in Venice Gardens for about 18 months. Rob Brooker has been a resident in Heritage Lakes Estates in the Jacaranda West subdivision since 2004.
The Gondolier wondered what places in their neighborhoods they had yet to visit. Maybe their ideas would spur others to think about their community bucket lists.
On a recent Saturday, Brown was working with two friends -- members of the Trash Buddies -- cleaning debris from a ditch in South Venice called "The Grove." He says he's never kayaked in Lemon Bay.
"I would like to start kayaking," Brown said. "I've seen the people do it. It looks really intriguing to be doing that here in the backwaters, to do a little fishing, as well as sightseeing." Boaters in the area have access to Alligator Creek, Lemon Bay, the Intracoastal Waterway and the Gulf of Mexico.
The Trash Buddies have been cleaning out The Grove for a number of years. Their efforts will make Brown's kayaking experiences -- and those of others -- more enjoyable.
Across U.S. Highway 41 from South Venice, Hughes was watching her two daughters in a playground at the Venice Gardens Community Center.
“It’s an easy community,” Hughes said. “Everybody’s friendly.”
Hughes says she hopes her family will soon purchase a Venice Gardens Civic Association membership so that Avery, 5, and Abigail, 4, can swim in the pool.
“Coming here and teaching them how to swim is a bucket-list goal,” she said.
A few miles away Rob Brooker was relaxing at The Country Club of Jacaranda West. He said he and his family need to get out on the Myakka River.
“We haven’t spent that much time exploring the Myakka,” Brooker said. “For us it’s going out to Snook Haven and maybe taking a boat out of there to go up the river would be great for my family. It’s something we haven’t done yet.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.