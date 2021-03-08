When the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers began construction of the city of Venice early in 1926, their first priority to was to create hotel space where potential buyers could stay while touring the burgeoning city.
Forcing visitors to seek accommodations in Nokomis or Sarasota did little to foster the vision of a utopia executives were trying to create.
So desperate were they to create available rooms in Venice, the executives even considered locating a cruise ship nearby that could serve as a floating hotel.
That idea never materialized.
The George Fuller Company of Miami was hired to oversee construction of Venice. Thousands of employees were put to work installing utilities, laying out streets and landscaping.
HOTEL VENICE
The first building erected in town was the Hotel Venice on North Nassau Street, which was constructed in just three months at a cost of just under $500,000.
Considered at the time to be one of the grandest resorts on the Gulf Coast, the 100-room hotel formally opened its doors on June 21.
“Hotel Venice will not be the most expensive or pretentious hotel in Florida, but none will be more comfortable nor complete in its appointments,” reported the June 26 edition of This Week in Venice.
Constructed in the Italian Renaissance style, the Hotel Venice boasted rooms equipped with “large windows, ventilating doors and ceiling fans in each room to ensure coolness at all times.” The majority of rooms were available for $5 per day, while the most spacious suites cost no more than $15.
The hotel offered plenty of amenities, including its own bakery, laundry, barber shop and ice machines capable or producing 2,000 pounds of ice per day. An estimated 150 people could be served in the dining room at any one time.
And located just outside the dining room was a walled courtyard nicknamed the Orange Grove where guests were entertained by the hotel’s in-house orchestra, Anthony Lopez and his Orange Grove Serenaders.
The courtyard was lined with orange trees provided by the city’s landscape architect, Prentiss French, and were illuminated with small orange globes woven through the branches. Dances were held on Wednesday and Saturday nights while the orchestra “serenaded” diners through the dining room’s French doors the rest of the week.
The Hotel Venice relieved some of the pressure for accommodations, but more was needed. George T. Webb, the BLE’s vice president in charge of the project, held a meeting with his engineers one evening to determine how more hotels could be built quickly. At the meeting, which reportedly lasted most of the night, Webb was told it would take weeks to come up with plans for a new hotel.
It was instead decided to build a second hotel using the exact same drawings for the Hotel Venice, except for a few minor design changes. Construction began right away for the Park View Hotel, located at the intersection of Venice Avenue and Harbor Drive.
SAN MARCO
On Aug. 7, 1926, construction began on a hotel on Tampa Avenue to be called the San Marco. Constructed at a cost of $350,000 and completed in just three months, the San Marco Hotel contained 92 rooms with space on the ground floor for 13 shops.
Designed in the Venetian architectural style, the San Marco differed from the city’s other early buildings in that it was constructed of concrete block, covered with stucco, and reinforced with steel columns.
The hotel’s owner, R.W. Wishart, was a widely known contractor at the time and was also responsible for much of the development on Davis Island in Tampa.
Tenants on the first floor of the San Marco varied. Included in the offering was a barber shop, a dentist, insurance and real estate offices, and a retail shop selling a variety of merchandise and also providing a rental library.
A local physician, Dr. W.C. Page, maintained an office in the San Marco. Western Union offered a telegraph office there. A spacious Venice Café was located at the eastern end of the hallway.
And two lobbies with working fireplaces were located on either side of the building.
The San Marco featured a modern steam heating system with radiators offered in each room. The Dec. 10 edition of The Venice News also mentioned that the hotel featured patented water softening equipment for the comfort of guests.
An advertisement in the Feb. 6, 1930 edition of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune stated that rooms in the hotel were available for $3 per day, each with available bath.
The San Marco Hotel, described by a local newspaper as “one of the most beautiful yet planned for Venice,” formally opened to the public on Dec. 10, 1926. The Park View Hotel opened two months later. A fourth hotel envisioned by city planner John Nolen, to be located near Casey’s Pass and overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, never materialized.
The collapse of Florida’s land boom in the mid-1920s, coupled with the Great Depression, sounded the death knell for Venice. After the BLE pulled out of the project, the city’s population dropped from some 3,000 residents in 1928 to about 300 in 1930. The economic collapse eventually forced the three hotels to shutter their doors.
KMI RESCUE
The Hotel Venice and San Marco Hotel remained empty until June 1932 when it was announced that the Kentucky Military Institute in Lyndon, Kentucky would be leasing the two buildings to serve as the school’s winter quarters.
Classes were held in the former shops on the first floor of the San Marco while cadets were housed on the second and third floors of the building. Younger students, faculty and staff were housed in the adjacent Hotel Venice building.
KMI leased the two buildings from 1932 until 1939, at which time they purchased the former hotels as well as the adjacent Orange Blossom Garage (Venice Theatre today), which served as its gymnasium and armory. The school wintered in Venice every year until 1970 when it was forced to discontinue due to declining enrollments. The school formally closed the following year.
The buildings were sold in 1973 to a local developer, but were resold to a consortium of local businessmen intent on saving them from the wrecking ball.
The San Marco was eventually converted into condominiums and the former Hotel Venice serves as a privately-owned nursing home.
PARK VIEW
As for the Park View Hotel, it was purchased in 1932 by Dr. Fred Albee, a noted orthopedic surgeon and developer who originally sold the land that would become Venice to the BLE. With a thriving medical practice in New York City, Albee converted the hotel into his Florida Medical Center where his patients could rehabilitate in the sunshine.
When war was declared a decade later, and the Venice Army Air Base was established, the medical center served as the military’s field hospital. After the war, the building was returned to Albee’s widow and stood idle until it was sold in October 1946 at a reported price of $125,000.
The facility reopened as The Pines Hotel, changed hands several times, and eventually was renamed the Gulf Breeze Hotel. It closed its doors for good in the summer of 1946 and was eventually replaced with the city’s post office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.