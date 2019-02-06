Fire Fest provides a first-hand look at how prescribed burns protect communities and property from wildfires, as well as maintain Florida’s natural ecosystems for present and future generations. A part of Prescribed Fire Awareness Week, Fire Fest is a fun opportunity for the whole family to learn how fire is used carefully and effectively on our natural lands, right here in Sarasota County.
