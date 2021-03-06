Many things — including the region's beaches — are older than the Venice Gondolier.
They've been named through the years for the people and places who owned or donated them.
The Venice area is known, mostly, for the plethora and variety of shark teeth found along the sands and in the water. But generations of Venice residents and visitors also appreciate early morning yoga, midday swimming and evening sunsets.
The Venice Fishing Pier is a good spot to enjoy the breeze and avoid sand in your shoes. It's great for people who want to fish or just watch others. The area is also home to Sharky's On The Pier and Fins at Sharky's — spots for a big dinner or intimate drink with friends.
Caspersen Beach is a short drive south just past the city limits. It is known for its shark teeth collecting and walkways. It has restrooms and showers and can be in the flight path for planes coming into Venice Municipal Airport, which can bring unique moments.
Venice Beach is perhaps the most active spot for beaches — at the end of West Venice Avenue. During the day, it has food and treats available along with restrooms. Every morning, there is yoga going on at sunrise; every Sunday, a drum circle at sunset. There's also volleyball nets and lifeguards during the day.
Humphris Park is technically not a beach. Home of the South Jetty in Venice, it gives a chance to enjoy the gulf breeze along with the resident dolphins, birds and occasional manatees. It is a prized destination for sunsets and early morning fishing. The South Jetty walkway is great for those who are sometimes struggling with their feet. There is a small place to purchase food in the park and places to sit and watch the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway.
Across Humphris Park is North Jetty Beach on the south edge of Casey Key. It's a great place to see gopher tortoises (don't put them in the water) and pelicans and surfers (put them in the water). It has plenty of places for food or renting kayaks, surfboards and paddleboards.
