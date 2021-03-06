As the Gondolier was starting up, the Baby Boom was getting underway with the end of World War II.
In March 1946, America was in a state of general celebration while Venice was, itself, denoting two decades of existence.
Among the first heated issues in the region the Gondolier covered was the potential break from Sarasota County.
According to the 1946 stories, there was an effort to make it so the area from Osprey south to the Charlotte county line become its own county.
It would have included Osprey, Laurel, Nokomis, Englewood and Venice — and extend out to the DeSoto County line.
About 25 years prior to that, Sarasota County had been sliced from Manatee mainly because residents in the southern part of Manatee County felt Bradenton was too far for the county seat.
By 1946, residents in South Sarasota County were feeling the same about the fact that most county work was done in the north part of the city of Sarasota.
"For years we've been 'orphans' down here, with far too little attention being paid to, for instance, our roads and schools," the Gondolier reported.
The city of Sarasota had a population of about 14,000 at the time while south county had about 19,000. And the city was considered "urban" while the rest was culturally rural.
It said Venice would be the new county seat for the unnamed new county.
As the Venice Gondolier covered in early years, its reporters looked at the still young city with youthful needs.
INCREASING DEVELOPMENT
The early 1950s saw the beginning of South Venice as it was laid out, a community what would lead to tremendous growth in South Sarasota County.
In 1950, the Census had the city of 863; by 1957, the population was about 10,000.
Development would include what cities needed. In 1952, Venice Hospital would open; in 1953, Venice Elementary became a reality — followed by the first Venice High School in 1955. Prior to that, students graduated from Nokomis-Venice High School.
The 1960s saw another population spike — with about 27,000 living in the area in 1962.
With that population came the push for transportation in and through the region. Tamiami Trail's U.S. 41 bypass opened in 1966 for automobiles while the West Coast Intracoastal Waterway was dedicated in 1967 for vessels.
The 1960s also saw Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus move its winter headquarters a little farther south to Venice in 1960 — saying in the city as elephants and lions became snowbirds of another kind for about two months every winter. In 1968, Clown College would open in Venice as well.
The 1970s was a time of some retreat. Kentucky Military Institute closed its winter campus after being open since 1932, ended its official association with the city in 1970. The Seaboard Coastline Railroad, that had been opened since 1911, ended service to the city in 1971. But it was also a time of some advancement - with Venice Little Theatre taking over the KMI campus in 1971.
CONTINUED GROWTH
Southwest Florida didn't stop growing. In 1981, traffic along U.S. 41 in Venice starting to dissipate as Interstate 75 opened from Manatee County to Punta Gorda. As North Port and South Venice continued to grow, communities like Southwood and Plantation Golf & Country Club between the cities would open.
While population continued to grow, interest in the circus began to wane. In the 1990s, Ringling Brothers had its final Venice performance and moved Clown College to Baraboo, Wisconsin. The culture continued in the city with circus celebrities such as Gunther Gebel-Williams taking root in the city. After decades of double and sometimes triple-digit grown in the census, the 1990s stagnated in the city— going from about 17,000 residents in 1990 to about 17,700 residents in 2000.
The year 2001 saw a world tragedy start slowly in Venice. Three of the 9/11 hijackers, including leader Mohamed Atta, take their flight training at a flying school based at Venice Municipal Airport. In what was one of the stranger coincidences of that day, as the first jets struck the World Trade Center in New York City, President George W. Bush was only about 25 miles from the Venice airport, where the terrorists trained - speaking to students at Booker Elementary School in Sarasota.
An editor with the Venice Gondolier was in the room that morning and took photos of Bush's reaction to the news.
The aughts also saw more work underway for the city, including beach renourishments, the rebuilding of the Venice Fishing Pier and road improvements to U.S. 41 and the building of Circus Bridge.
In the last decade, Venice has seen the start of the Legacy Trail — which by the time of the 100th anniversary of the Venice Gondolier, should stretch from Sarasota through North Port. It has also seen improvements made or set in motion to the Venice library, Venice Theater, Venice Performing Arts Center and Venice Avenue, which included more than a dozen blocks of the city's roads reconstructed. It also saw the opening of the Atlanta Braves spring training stadium just east of Venice in Wellen Park.
The 2020s begin with the city rebuilding or renovating its police department, fire departments and City Hall. The last decade has seen another spike in growth and while in North Port, the Wellen Park community residents have taken Venice in as their culture and teams — with their children currently attending schools in or around Venice.
What will the next 75 years bring? Time will tell.
- Information from Venice city archives and Venice Area Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.