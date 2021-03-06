The Venice Gondolier opened its first office on West Venice Avenue in 1946.
It issued its first edition March 6 that year, the same month the Sparks Circus held its debut performance in a tent at the Venice Airport. Rain plagued the circus from its Venice debut until its closure in Tacoma, Washington that November.
But neither rain, hurricanes nor even the tornado of 1985 dampened the spirits of what would become the No. 1 community newspaper in the state of Florida over the next 75 years.
The first issue was the product of a California newspaper man, Carroll Williams, and his wife, Helen. He discovered Venice on a tour of the country after being discharged from service in the Army during World War II. The office was in a storefront at 313 W.Venice Ave.
The Gondolier name was inspired by the name of another larger Venice. Early papers even displayed a gondola on the masthead. The four-page paper was tabloid sized. The price was $2.50 per year for the weekly which came out each Wednesday. Over the ensuing 75 years and with different owners, the paper would go to twice-weekly distribution and at least twice to three times a week, although that often faded.
Those early post-war years were good for Venice which had had a boost in population with some 4,800 members of the armed forces training at the Venice Air base, In just a few more years, the airport also became home to the Venice Little Theatre, in a former Army hangar.
CENTER OF THE ACTION
The paper's downtown location put it where the action was. People went to movies at the Gulf Theater across the street (where Bank of America is today) and on Sundays, residents and visitors came downtown to watch the cadets from the Kentucky Military Institute march on the parade grounds in the 200 block between West Venice and Tampa avenues (Centennial Park today). All but a few of the military population were gone and the city's population was only about 1,000, according to the 1950 U.S. census.
But that would soon change with the post-war boom to come. It was a good time to open a newspaper. Also opening at the same time were a bowling alley on Venice Avenue, a new luncheonette next to the movie house, a newly remodeled beach casino and Smythe Brohard's new Tropical Cocktail Lounge. Brohard was a Venice mayor and ultimately would open Smitty's - a larger full-service restaurant and bar on Tamiami Trail between Miami and Venice avenues, just a block from today's Venice Gondolier building. Smitty's became the go-to restaurant for special events and lasted for close to 50 years. A new multi-use building is under construction in its place as this goes to press.
Both the city and this paper would grow and prosper over the next 75 years. While the 1950 census showed fewer than 1,00 presidents, today there are more than 30,000 residents within city limits and as many as 40,000 or more in the various Venice postal zones which include South Venice, Venice Gardens, Jacaranda, several gated communities to the south, communities along East Venice Avenue and, through annexation, communities as far north and east as Venetian Golf and River Club off Laurel Road.
CHANGING HANDS
The city grew and the paper changed hands several times nearly as often as it changed publication days.
The paper was initially printed in Arcadia by the Weekly Arcadian. Income was irregular at best and the office moved twice that first year, to Robert S. Baynard's real estate office and then to the Nestlewood Gift Shop on Venice Avenue. Despite that the next owner found the money for printing equipment which enabled the paper to increase to an eight-page paper in its second year.
The Sparks Circus had lasted less than a year but the Gondolier was on its way. The press run was up to 455 copies per week - about half the city's population.
Williams sold the paper to Pete S. Conover effective Aug. 18, 1948 and returned to California where he died a year later on Aug. 18, 1949.
Conover took the paper to 24 pages, changes publication days and started a free paper, the South Country Advertiser.
Conover moved the paper in October 1955 to a 17-by 20-foot building at 118-140 Tampa Avenue which is east of the Venice Theatre which was just two years younger than the newspaper that covered its productions.
Boom times were on their way to Venice. The public tennis courts were given night lighting and 54 new street lights were added from the business area to the beach. The 1960 census put the city population at 3,444 but the greater Venice area population was already more than 23,000. Construction of a new South County Courthouse was more proof of the area's growth in 1965.
The paper had moved to 118 E. Miami Ave. the site today of Babe's Hardware, just west and south of the Gondolier Building that would be constructed in 1984 especially for the paper's headquarters. The intracoastal was underway and would open in 1967, making an island of most of the John Nolen-designed area of Venice.
Home delivery of the mail had come to Venice in 1960, the same year that Venice became the new winter home of its second circus, The Greatest Show on Earth, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. In 1962, Conover sold the paper to Edward D. Ball who had extensive experience with the Associated Press including being bureau chief in London during the war. He was editor of the Nashville Tennessean when he came to Venice and promptly dropped the name Venice from the masthead of "The Gondolier." Courtney Willis was executive editor.
"He (Willis) hired my father," Kerry Paine-Floyd said. She has been with this paper for some 35 years, working in classified advertising. "He was a neat guy."
On Nov. 1, 1962 the Gondolier became a two-day weekly with the addition of a Monday edition in addition to what had once again become a Thursday edition. The following January, the paper added a large annual supplement that coincided with the Venice opening of the new season of the circus before it went on the road to New York City and its world premier. Circus people continue to live in the city which will gain a new circus museum in a train car at the Historic Venice Train Depot, across the Intracoastal Waterway from the Venice Gondolier building later this year. As the community paper, the Gondolier was a strong supporter of the circus, Venice Theatre, Venice Art Center and other organizations springing up in the growing city.
By January that year Ball hired Sam Dillon as a reporter effective Feb. 1, 1964. He would become the paper's managing editor with the next owner, Lindsay-Schaub, in 1966. Dillon's wife was the theater's costume designer for at least two decades.
Nov. 30, 1968 the Gondolier's publication days were changed yet again — to Sunday and Thursday. That was the same year that the Ringling circus established Clown College in Venice. About 50 would be accepted from some 2,000 or more applicants for the 10-week course. In 1987, Dick Van Dyke came to Venice to tape a TV special about the college, a page-one story for the Gondolier.
June 20, 1968 the South County News was dropped and the Gondolier returned to publishing on Mondays and Thursdays.
In December 1972, two Compugraphic machines were installed. In 1974 the hot metal letterpress system was abandoned. The old equipment went to Boynton Beach.
MORE COMMUNITY PAPERS
In August 1975, the Sun Coast Times was founded by a Gondolier reporter and local investors. Florida had more than 65 community weeklies that year. Just one had more circulation than the Gondolier. A separate edition was begun in North Port and then a weekly Shopper named Plus, with a run of 26,000 for distribution from Osprey to North Port and Englewood.
July 1, 1976, a bicentennial edition of the paper was printed and sent to the Florida archives in Tallahassee.
Byron Vedder was becoming disenchanted with the manner in which Lindsay-Schaub was treating its group of papers and felt that the paper needed "a competent newspaperman living in Florida."
That man was Derek Dunn-Rankin who was raised in Miami, graduated from Rollins College in Winter Park and was looking to acquire a paper in Florida. He organized Southern Media Sales, based in Virginia. The goal was to acquire capital and the Gondolier and the Sun Coast Times. While earlier owners were looking to eventually sell the paper, this time the new owner had been searching for a progressive community-minded newspaper. Dunn-Rankin purchased the company in 1979. By 1984, the paper and the city had grown and included construction of the three-story Gondolier Building as the paper's headquarters, a press building was and remains south of the office building on the same site along the Intracoastal Waterway.
Before the year was out the Gondolier was showing a profit and Dunn-Rankin had acquired the Sun Coast Times which would then start up editions in Englewood and North Port. Ads would run first in the Venice Gondolier and then in the Sun Coast Times. Area homeowners could place free classified ads in the papers for any items under $300. That continues to this day in the Gondolier, although for items selling for less than $500 and sellers must place the ads via their computers.
Today's Gondolier is partially printed on site on a giant press that just barely fit into the length of the 8,100-square foot press building next to the Gondolier building. Some parts of the Gondolier are printed on the company's second press in Port Charlotte. The dark room was removed from the press building several years ago as all the photos these days are handled digitally.
The company's two presses also print high school and other papers from all over the state and many other items.
Byron Vedder's son, Bob, came on board as a consultant in 1978, soon after the Dunn-Rankin-Vedder acquisition. The son had extensive experience with such papers as the Wall Street Journal, Barrons and the New York Trib.
COMMUNITY CHAMPION
In Venice, Bob became a champion of the community by raising funds and more for such community groups as Venice Art Center and Loveland and others and being an active member of Sertoma and more. As a member of Rotary, he pushed for the establishment of the Rotary Futures Scholarships which oversee millions of dollars in grants each year to area high school grads. He has coached Little League, worked with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Suncoast, served on countless boards and chaired several fund-raising efforts.
Coinciding with his retirement, Vedder has led a growing group of volunteers in the beautification of downtown Venice with hanging planters at first and then more under the umbrella now of Venice Area beautification Inc.
Derek Dunn-Rankin's son, David, succeeded his father as publisher and also like Derek and both Vedders, became president of the Florida Press Association, Derek Dunn-Rankin and Bob Vedder also were honored to be inducted into the FPA Hall of Fame
In 2018, the Sun Coast Media Group — which had blossomed during the Dunn-Rankin years — was sold to the Adams Publishing Group to become part of a nationwide chain of more than 125 community papers published in 15 states. Like this paper's previous owners, the Adams Publishing Group appreciates the value of a community newspaper as both a purveyor of the news that matters to its residents while also supporting the causes and organizations that make the city unique.
The president of its Florida papers, Mike Beatty, works out of the Venice Gondolier building. This paper's publisher, Glen Nickerson, is following in the footsteps of his Gondolier predecessors by serving on the board of the Florida Publishing Association.
BIG WINNER
For 24 of the past 30 or so years, the Venice Gondolier has been named Best Weekly Newspaper in Florida for its circulation size (4,000-15,000), category B. Papers with fewer subscribers are in the C category and those with more than 15,000 subscribers are in the A Category.
There are similar categories for the state's daily newspapers.
The first process color picture (a Norman Rockwell painting) for the paper appeared on the front page of the April 24, 1980 edition. These days all the papers in the Sun group are almost entirely color.
It regained its original 1946 name, The Venice Gondolier under the Dunn-Rankin leadership in 1980.
From one-man ownership to becoming part of a multi-state chain of daily and weekly community papers, this 75-year-old paper has always been produced by people who are true journalists, who like what they do and are equally passionate about the communities they serve.
Family owned, as was Suncoast Media Group, Adams Publishing Group was launched in 2013 by Mark Adams with the support of his family, including his father Stephen Adams, the company chairman, and three brothers. It acquired its first paper in March 2014 and today owns 37 daily papers, 90 non-dailies and other media-related businesses.
According to the company website, other Adams family enterprises include outdoor advertising (billboards), radio, wine, Camping World/Good Sam (recreational vehicles), and significant philanthropic endeavors. Mark’s grandfather was long-time newspaper journalist and CBS radio and television broadcaster Cedric Adams.
Beatty joined Adams Publishing Group as president of APG Media of Florida in July of 2018, after its acquisition of Sun Coast Media Group Inc. He has nearly 40 years of newspaper and magazine experience since starting as a sales representative with the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, Iowa, in 1980.
