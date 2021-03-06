It took more than three decades for the vision of creating an inland waterway along the Suncoast to become a reality, but the Intracoastal Waterway eventually opened up new economic and cultural opportunities for the area.
It also provided safe navigation for a 152-mile stretch of waterway along Florida’s Gulf Coast.
As development along Florida’s Suncoast increased in early 20th century, the demand for navigable waterways grew louder.
In 1925, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers hired urban planner John Nolen to design their city of Venice. As part of his plan, Nolen envisioned an inland waterway that would extend east from the Hatchett Creek Basin to the Myakka River. Ship traffic would then proceed south on the Myakka until emptying into Charlotte Harbor. The BLE abandoned its plans for Venice in 1928 and Nolen’s planned waterway was never realized.
As part of New Deal legislation, Congress authorized the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1934 to study the feasibility of creating an inland waterway along the Gulf Coast. Appearing before the Army’s Rivers and Harbors Board in Washington, D.C., U.S. Sen. Royal S. Copeland (D-NY), a seasonal resident of Venice, argued the need for improvements to the area’s waterways to stimulate trade and commerce.
“But Florida is more than a state where trade and commerce are carried on,” attributed to him in the March 26, 1935 edition of the Sarasota Herald. “It is a great playground, and we should contribute to the building of such playground in the interest of health.”
The Corps of Engineers completed their study in 1939 and recommended construction of the waterway from the Caloosahatchee River in Lee County north to the Anclote River channel in upper Pinellas County.
Because of the war, however, work on several projects, including the West Coast Waterway, was suspended.
BENEFIT TO SIX COUNTIES
In 1945, following the end of the war, and as the Venice Army Air Base was being de-commissioned, Congress approved construction of the waterway. The project called for a channel 100 feet wide and nine feet deep to be constructed. The need for rights-of-way and spoil areas existed all along the 152-mile route. And because the project would pass through six counties — Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee — a regional government entity was needed to address the myriad local challenges before a federal construction appropriation could be expected.
The Florida Legislature answered the need in 1947 when it created the West Coast Inland Navigation District which operates under a governing board composed of county commissioners representing each of the six counties in the special district. Counties in the district were subject to ad valorem taxes to assist in paying for construction of the waterway.
Once the WCIND board was created, the local conversation then shifted to what route the ICW would take, particularly around Venice.
When the Corps made its original recommendation in 1939, they suggested paralleling the Venice shoreline, about 500 feet east of the Gulf, and extending the channel from Roberts Bay to Lemon Bay to the south. That route might have made sense in the mid 1930’s when that proposed route was still largely undeveloped. By the late 1940s, however, development had progressed and the shoreline route was no longer feasible.
ROUTE CONTROVERSY
There was a good deal of controversy over several proposed routes. Some residents opposed the entire project, stating that an inland waterway was a waste of taxpayer money. Others feared that a waterway constructed through “the middle of Venice,” thereby creating a man-made island, would destroy the city.
The Venice City Council suggested returning to Nolen’s original idea of connecting the waterway to the Myakka River, but engineers quickly dismissed that suggestion, adding they were not interested in opening up the “back country.” City officials also suggested the waterway divert into the Gulf and bypass Venice, but that idea also was dismissed.
Amid threats of lawsuits, Venice was becoming the stumbling block that might derail the entire project.
Finally, in 1951, the WCIND recommended a “C-1” route that was approved by the Corps three years later. The C-1 or “Seaboard route” would cross U.S. 41 at Hatchett Creek, extend south parallel to the railroad tracks, past the School Board and airport property, and eventually connect with Lemon Bay. As part of the agreement, Venice would not be required to pay for the bridges or the relocation of utilities. It also was agreed that a four-lane bypass would be constructed around Venice and east of the waterway.
Even though the Corps had yet to approve the proposed route, WCIND began acquiring necessary land and spoil areas in the waterway’s path while working with numerous local agencies to resolve issues affecting its construction. Congress approved the C-1 route in 1954.
A banner headline in the April 15, 1963 edition of the Gondolier announced that: “Land Transfer Ends Long Canal Hassle.” It became clear that the decades-long dream of an inland waterway was about to become reality.
Construction of the waterway began in Charlotte County in 1960 and at the north end of the project the following year. Dredging of the final section of waterway around Venice began in April 1965 and was completed in January 1967.
In total, more than 14 million cubic yards of spoil was dredged to create the waterway.
BRIDGE CONSTRUCTION
Three bascule-type bridges were constructed, connecting the mainland with the man-made island: the Hatchett Creek (KMI) Bridge to the north, the Center Road (Circus) Bridge to the south, and the Venice Avenue Bridge, which was actually constructed over dry land. The north and south bridges were funded by the State Road Department (today’s FDOT) for a combined cost of $1.3 million, and the Venice Avenue Bridge was funded by WCIND for $1.25 million. The U.S. 41 bypass was constructed at a cost in excess of $1 million and was funded by the State Road Department.
A formal dedication of the completed waterway was held locally on Feb. 25, 1967. The ceremony was held at the east end of the Venice Airport runway with parking provided in the adjacent parking lot for the Ringling Circus Arena. Former Florida governor and U.S. Sen. Spessard L. Holland officiated at the ceremony, which was followed by a fish fry and fireworks.
A first annual Inland Waterway celebration was held in Venice just three months later. Festivities included both land and boat parades, an airshow, surfing contest and beach concert.
The Venice Avenue Bridge also was formally named in honor of Col. George Kumpe.
The retired Army colonel served as executive director of WCIND from 1959 until his untimely death, along with his wife, in a car crash the previous year. At the dedication ceremony, a ribbon was strung beneath the bridge, which was severed by an explosive charge.
The waterway today provides 162 miles of navigable channels with the U.S. Coast Guard responsible for marine navigational markings and the Corps maintaining safe passage. WCIND also continues in its role of providing regional operational responsibility for the four affected counties - Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties have since assumed responsibility for their own portions of the waterway. WCIND’s regional office is located in Venice.
