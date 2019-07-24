Historic downtown Venice hosted Christmas in July on Friday and Saturday, featuring Santa Claus riding the trolley and visiting the shops. Guests were also able to ride the trolley for free, which made frequent stops along various locations throughout downtown Venice. Patrons could pick up free raffle tickets for four large gift baskets provided by Venice MainStreet, at participating downtown businesses. The winners were notified Tuesday. Discounts, sales and specials were provided by many participating merchants during the event.
