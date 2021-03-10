Among the murals in Venice is a large one gracing the back wall of the Venice Print Center - where the printing press for the Venice Gondolier is located.
Running alongside the sidewalk on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway along the Venetian Waterway Park just south of the Venice Bridge, the five-wall mural is one of several that artist Coleen Henry has painted in the area.
This one, completed in about 2007, has recently been refurbished by Henry - who has also done work in Englewood and at the Jacaranda Library - along with commercial work at homes throughout the region. She has also done work in downtown Venice, including a recent piece along Venice Avenue near the Post Office.
The mural on the back of the Venice Print Center, funded by Venice Area Beautification Inc. (VABI), depicts early Venice history. The bright, exhilarating pictures fill the back walls of the Venice Gondolier Sun’s Print Center.
A story by Venice Gondolier journalist Susan Erwin 2011 notes the mural includes a train used for circus animals arriving in Venice along with the Seaboard Air Line Railroad rail car that ran from Tampa to Venice.
Another wall features Kentucky Military Institute with cadets marching; an elephant, giraffe and tiger appear on another wall. And pioneers like Bertha Palmer and Dr. Fred Albee are depicted in portraits, Erwin's story notes.
It took Henry a few months to complete the mural, originally.
Henry gets motivation when people stop and admire her work and thank her for it.
“That really touches my heart,” she said.
