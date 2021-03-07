Jack Perkins, described as "one of the Founding Fathers of TV journalism," spent his last years living and working on Casey Key.
He was a newscaster and war correspondent with NBC News earning his reputation covering the Sam Sheppard trial involving the mysterious killing of Sheppard's wife in 1954.
One of his most famous interviews was of Sirhan Sirhan, following the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.
During the next quarter century, he worked with David Brinkley on national news, served as a war correspondent, was a commentator, and, with his golden voice, earned additional fame as the host of “Biography” on A&E.
He first retired at the age of 54, initially moving from California to an uninhabited Maine island with is wife, Mary Jo.
In 2000, the Perkins moved to Casey Key and became active in Venice Presbyterian Church. They also became friends with neighbors John and Suzie Seerey-Lester.
“Jack was a modest man about the dignitaries and the stars he interviewed over the years — he was definitely not a name-dropper, although he could have been because he interviewed most of the rich and famous of our era.”
By 2004, he had become so enamored of this area that he went back into television, filming “A Gulf Coast Journal” for the next nine years with producer Jen Noble for WEDU in Tampa. While most of his subjects were people and places along this coast, including organizations like the Venice Symphony, Art Center and Venice Theatre, he also covered individuals and places.
Along with working with WEDU, he donated hours of times to other PBS stations with his talents and years of experience.
“He learned from David Brinkley how to write and say less and mean more," Jen Noble said. "When I’d start writing a script, I could hear him in my head as he would deliver them so my words for him were tailored for Jack....He spoke in a rhythm. He made me the storyteller that I am today.”
He also wrote several books. In those he combined photos and poems and his love of God.
Perkins formed a club of friends who were into photography and art — the Phartists (photographers and artists). Members included Mary Jo, John and Suzie Seerey-Lester, Jerry and Bob Woelfel and Chuck and Maureen Snyder. They traveled together once a year to such places as Maine, Useppa Island and Arches, Glacier and Yellowstone National Parks. They put on shows of their work depicting their various trips.
“Jack took mesmerizing photographs and accompanied them with thrilling and moving poems,” John Seerey-Lester said. “He called himself a ‘Poetographer.’
In 2012 his book, “Finding Moosewood, Finding God: What Happened When a TV Newsman Abandoned His Career for Life on an Island” was published in hardcover, featuring his photos and words.
He was born Dec. 28, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio. He died Aug. 19, 2019 on Casey Key.
