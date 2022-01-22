Tito, left, Renata and Victoria Gaona attended the Venice Symphony last weekend where Tito was honored for the years he starred in the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. The weekend’s concert theme featured the city’s circus history and was enhanced with video and photo help from the John and Mable Ringling Museum of the Circus. The Flying Gaonas were a Ringling circus staple for more than a decade, and Tito “threw a triple” from the trapeze in virtually every show.
Members of the Antique Automobile Club Venice chapter donates money to Southeastern Guide Dogs, which transforms lives by creating and nurturing extraordinary partnerships between people and dogs. Learn more at www.GuideDogs.org.
Members of the Jewish Congregation of Venice are preparing for a different kind of food festival as the pandemic continues. This year, orders are being taken until Jan. 31 for food that will be available by pick-up only at the JCV on Feb. 12. Food may need to be warmed prior to consumption. Order online only at jewishcongregationvenice.com (no later than Jan. 31).
George Nubile, right, president of Venice Region Antique Automobile Club of America, presents a check to Linda Fraser of the South County Food Pantry.
