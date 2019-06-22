PHOTO COURTESY OF SHERRY BECK
The Bitter Ends was one of seven clubs participating in the Florida Women’s Sailing Association’s Interclub Sailing Competition on May 1. Competing were the Broad Reachers of Pass-A-Grille, Dinghy Dames of Davis Island, Luffing Lassies of Sarasota, Mainsheet Mamas, Salty Sisters of St. Petersburg, Rhumb Runners of Gulfport and Bitter Ends of Venice.
