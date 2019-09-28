From left: Jan Matson, Marcy Sampson, Sandy Maxwell, Deb Cotton, Katie Stiegelmeier, Marlene Heidemann, Carol Reinert, Kaaren Valenta, and Sherry Ball, members of Beta Chi of Venice (BCV), at the Phi Beta Psi national convention in Tacoma, Washington. BCV’s fundraising helped the national nonprofit to donate $366,000 to cancer research with $61,000 going to prostate cancer research led by Dr. Kiran Mahajan at Moffit Cancer Center, Tampa. Other grants support research of breast, endrometrial, epithelial, lung and colorectal cancers.
