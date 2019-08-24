COURTESY PHOTO
South Venice Civic Association marked the fourth of July at its Bandana bash when 200 people filled the hall for music by Bandana, burgers and BBQ. Seen here, SVCA Board members with Bandana members, left to right are: Walt Ernst, Dianna Brannan, SVCA President Bernard “Duke” Doogue, Maureen Holland, Butch Gerace, Cherry Giovinazzo, Chuck Bauman and Eric Barnes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.