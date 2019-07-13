COURTESY PHOTO
In late June, the Bitter Ends kayaked from Evie’s Spanish Point to Midnight Pass on a hot, humid day (felt like 103 degrees). While enjoying a refreshing lunch at Evie’s, they were photo-bombed by a tourist, adding to the day’s frivolity. Pictured, from left to right, are: Marge Whiteman, Jill Joos, Brenda Bell, Donna Koval and Ann Carroll; and Pam Miller, back left, photo-bomber Dianne Henderson, from Cincinnati. Beth Anderson and Gloria Casey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.