COURTESY PHOTO
Sandra Brookshire, center, was visited by her niece, Courtney Brink, and her daughter, Quinn, from South Carolina. They enjoyed lunch at Dockside, where, being silly, stood on one foot just like the pink flamingos do. Aunt Sandra says, “It was a short visit, but they are always welcome here.”
