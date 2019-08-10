Doreen Budetti helps Venice-Nokomis Elks Lodge 1854 members fill backpacks for needy school children at the community center Aug. 1. The school supplies were donated by members or purchased through grant money.
COURTESY PHOTO
The Gombos family celebrates four generations: Tom Gombos, right; Tom M. Gombos, left; Tom M. Combos Jr., center, holding his son, Spencer Tom Gombos.
Lisa Guscette, left, Mark Riccardi and Mary Apostolu, all with Venice Challenger Baseball, were on hand for the fundraiser held July 21 at Scoops Ice Cream store.
Mary Apostolu, left, with Venice Challenger Baseball, accepts funds from Bruce Baker, with Scoops, that were received during the July 21 National Ice Cream Day fundraiser.
Cat Houston, left, owner of Scoops Ice Cream in Venice, and employee Rylee Faett celebrate National Ice Cream Day at the store, where a fundraiser was held for Venice Challenger Baseball.
South Venice Civic Association Board member Gail Parker, left, and Jean West-Walker enjoy the SVCA’s Wine & Cheese reception in June to welcome new members.
Lynn and Pete Muller attend the American Legion’s July 4 party.
