Tony and Larraine Testa in front of their golf cart, which is decorated like every sport fan’s favorite, a giant bag of popcorn. The event was Venice Golf and Country Club Foundation’s third annual golf tournament fundraiser, held Dec. 2. The event netted over $20,000. Last year, the VGCC Foundation awarded $49,844.30 in grants to charitable organizations within the greater Venice area. This year the goal is to provide $55,000.
