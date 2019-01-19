Victoria Wilson, center, receives a check for $2,000 from PEO Chapter DU representatives Nancy Bennett, left, and Joan Kieran. After many interruptions of her education, Wilson will graduate with an associate’s degree in nursing in May, and the PEO grant will help with her education expenses. The single mom of four girls works at Sarasota Memorial Hospital two days a week and attends college two days a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.