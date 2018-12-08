Bob Vedder’s Bloom Team, part of Venice Area Beautification Inc.(VABI), pitches in on Make a Difference Day to beautify the area in front of Venice Wine and Coffee by planting nine new flower pots. Pictured are: Addy Griffth, left, Janet Marquardt, Linda Lewis (kneeling), Chris Hassler, and Rhonda Sherman. Not pictured is Phyllis Andella.
